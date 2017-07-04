ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Northern Nevada wildfire grows to 8K acres, closes public park

The Associated Press
July 4, 2017 - 7:30 am
 
Updated July 4, 2017 - 7:39 am

RENO — A Nevada wildfire has cut power to about 600 customers as well as closed a section of a major highway and a public park.

KOLO reports that Golden Eagle Park is closed until further notice because of the flames, which broke out Monday afternoon in Sparks.

Heavy smoke forced Interstate 80 to close temporarily in both directions in the area about 17 miles east of Reno, but has since reopened.

Officials say about 600 NV Energy customers are without power in the Lockwood area because of the blaze. It wasn’t immediately known when power would be restored.

Authorities say the uncontained fire is estimated to have burned about 8,000 acres.

 

