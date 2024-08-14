96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Officials report significant progress in Nevada wildfire

This undated photos shows fire crews working to clear and uproot unburned vegetation that could ...
This undated photos shows fire crews working to clear and uproot unburned vegetation that could fuel the Gold Ranch Fire to prevent flare-ups in Northern Nevada. (Reno Fire Department)
This undated photo shows vegetation burned in the Gold Ranch Fire along Interstate 80 near the ...
This undated photo shows vegetation burned in the Gold Ranch Fire along Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border. (Reno Fire Department)
More Stories
A high ridge line on Yucca Mountain 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Rev ...
Project 2025: Nevada’s 5 takeaways from controversial plan
Earthquake rattles area northwest of Las Vegas
Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash ...
‘Heat takes lives’: Las Vegas heat has killed more than 100 people in 2024
More I-15 travel options needed in wake of fire fiasco, Buttigieg says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 11:03 am
 

Fire officials announced that the Gold Ranch Fire near Reno was 80 percent contained on Wednesday — a dramatic jump after officials said the fire was just 8 percent contained on Tuesday.

The wildfire, which was caused by a car fire on Sunday, has burned 657 acres near Interstate 80 along the Nevada-California border and was threatening at least 150 homes on Monday.

The Reno Fire Department said in a post on X that fire crews are continuing to clear and uproot unburned vegetation that could fuel the fire to prevent flare-ups.

According to Nevadafireinfo.org, 195 people are working to contain the fire.

The department said the fire line also “held strong” on Tuesday, despite gusty winds in the area.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish smoldering areas, and they are encouraging residents to avoid areas with downed power lines and weakened trees.

Although the evacuation order for those living near the fire was lifted Tuesday, the area is still limited to “essential” access only, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Want to hang with Gordon Ramsay at Formula 1 in Vegas?
recommend 2
Opening statements set to get underway in trial for suspect in reporter’s murder — WATCH LIVE
recommend 3
Here’s how to get regular updates on Las Vegas Grand Prix road work
recommend 4
US inflation slows again in July, clearing the way for Fed cut
recommend 5
Body found in east Las Vegas Valley had gunshot wounds
recommend 6
Class 5A football capsules: Gorman eyes another state title