PHOTOS: Boulder City’s Damboree celebration returns over two days
The two-day Damboree celebration in Boulder City kicked off Saturday and will continue Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking costs $10 per vehicle.
At 6 p.m., music with DJ Mike Pacini begins and goes until the fireworks show at 9 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes and be followed by more music.