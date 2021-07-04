98°F
Local Nevada

PHOTOS: Boulder City’s Damboree celebration returns over two days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 7:38 pm
 
A dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, Jul ...
A dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Knights of Columbus trolley car passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on S ...
The Knights of Columbus trolley car passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A cart promoting Vax Nevada Days drives through the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, ...
A cart promoting Vax Nevada Days drives through the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A flyover by the Boulder City Veteran's Flying Group marks the start of the two-day Damboree ev ...
A flyover by the Boulder City Veteran's Flying Group marks the start of the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, as people line up on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Judy Barnes blows a kiss to the Basic Guys Barbershop Quartet, from left, Kyle Hafen, David Est ...
Judy Barnes blows a kiss to the Basic Guys Barbershop Quartet, from left, Kyle Hafen, David Estes, Cameron Herbolsheimer and Evan Hardy during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, right, marches through the Damboree parade to promote his ru ...
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, right, marches through the Damboree parade to promote his run for Governor of Nevada on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez waves her flag as her truck passes through the two-day ...
Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez waves her flag as her truck passes through the two-day Damboree parade on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Drink coolers are thrown to parade onlookers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, Jul ...
Drink coolers are thrown to parade onlookers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A float passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in do ...
A float passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A woman hands out candy to parade watchers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July ...
A woman hands out candy to parade watchers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Olivia Ruecking enjoys a treat as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree ...
Olivia Ruecking enjoys a treat as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A marcher hands out popsicles to children in the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Sat ...
A marcher hands out popsicles to children in the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Parade marchers hand out candy to the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July ...
Parade marchers hand out candy to the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, left, and Miss Nevada's 2021 Outstanding Teen Isabella McGinnis ...
Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, left, and Miss Nevada's 2021 Outstanding Teen Isabella McGinnis wave to the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A woman hands out water to onlookers as a flyover with planes manned by the Boulder City Vetera ...
A woman hands out water to onlookers as a flyover with planes manned by the Boulder City Veteran's Flying Group takes place during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Olivia Ruecking watches as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event ...
Olivia Ruecking watches as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
A parade moves down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in ...
A parade moves down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The two-day Damboree celebration in Boulder City kicked off Saturday and will continue Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking costs $10 per vehicle.

At 6 p.m., music with DJ Mike Pacini begins and goes until the fireworks show at 9 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes and be followed by more music.

