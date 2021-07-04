PHOTOS: Boulder City’s Damboree celebration returns over two days

The two-day Damboree celebration in Boulder City kicked off Saturday and will continue Sunday afternoon.

Boulder City's two-day Damboree event celebrating the 4th of July kicked off on Saturday, July 3 in downtown on Nevada Way. Sunday's festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Veterans' Memorial Park and will conclude with a fireworks display. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dune buggy passes through the parade route during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Knights of Columbus trolley car passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A cart promoting Vax Nevada Days drives through the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A flyover by the Boulder City Veteran's Flying Group marks the start of the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, as people line up on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Judy Barnes blows a kiss to the Basic Guys Barbershop Quartet, from left, Kyle Hafen, David Estes, Cameron Herbolsheimer and Evan Hardy during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, right, marches through the Damboree parade to promote his run for Governor of Nevada on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Little Miss Boulder City Emmie Hernandez waves her flag as her truck passes through the two-day Damboree parade on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Drink coolers are thrown to parade onlookers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A float passes on Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A woman hands out candy to parade watchers during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Olivia Ruecking enjoys a treat as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A marcher hands out popsicles to children in the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Parade marchers hand out candy to the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, left, and Miss Nevada's 2021 Outstanding Teen Isabella McGinnis wave to the crowd during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A woman hands out water to onlookers as a flyover with planes manned by the Boulder City Veteran's Flying Group takes place during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Olivia Ruecking watches as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A parade moves down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sunday’s festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Parking costs $10 per vehicle.

At 6 p.m., music with DJ Mike Pacini begins and goes until the fireworks show at 9 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes and be followed by more music.