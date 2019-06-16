Reno firefighter injured after partial ceiling collapse

The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. as a brush fire but it turned out to be a house that was in flames.

(Reno Fire Department via Facebook)

RENO — A Reno firefighter has been injured while battling a house fire but the injuries turned out to be fairly minor.

The firefighter was hurt Saturday morning when part of a ceiling inside the home collapsed and was treated and then released from a local hospital.

Battalion Chief Dick Nachtsheim told KOLO-TV that the fire had burned into the attic by the time crews arrived and two residents had already evacuated the home.