93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

‘Shocking and overwhelming’: Davis Fire claims homes as evacuation orders spread

The smoke from the Davis Fire is seen from Aaron Sims' family home in a provided photo. (Courte ...
The smoke from the Davis Fire is seen from Aaron Sims' family home in a provided photo. (Courtesy of Aaron Sims)
Aaron Sims (right) in a selfie with his mother. His GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the lo ...
Aaron Sims (right) in a selfie with his mother. His GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the loss of his family home had $12,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Aaron Sims)
The family of Aaron Sims, whose family lost their home in the Davis Fire, in a provided photo. ...
The family of Aaron Sims, whose family lost their home in the Davis Fire, in a provided photo. His GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the loss of his family home had $12,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Aaron Sims)
A photo shows Aaron Sims' family home in Washoe Valley before it was burned down in the Davis F ...
A photo shows Aaron Sims' family home in Washoe Valley before it was burned down in the Davis Fire. (Courtesy of Aaron Sims)
More Stories
Firefighters prepare to depart to the Davis Fire from the Clark County Fire Department training ...
Clark County sending 34 personnel, equipment to Davis Fire
A helicopter drops water as the Davis Fire continues to burn in the mountains south of Reno, Ne ...
Heavy winds expected to fuel raging Davis Fire south of Reno
A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, be ...
Stranded driver dies in Nevada desert
Prosecutors now allege Fiore defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 11:28 am
 
Updated September 11, 2024 - 11:37 am

Aaron Sims was enjoying the Northern Nevada Pride festival on Saturday when he got a call from his mother that would turn the celebration sour: His family was evacuating to avoid a fire coming down the hill.

His mother, brother, sister-in-law and three nephews packed up their dogs, cats, snakes and lizards and found a safe place to stay in Carson City. It wasn’t until the next morning that he saw pictures of the home engulfed in flames in the Reno Gazette-Journal that he realized it was gone.

“It’s still shocking and overwhelming. I don’t think it’s really set in for a lot of us,” Sims told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where it would feel more real if we were at the property and saw what was left over. Right now, we’re just hearing about it.”

An effort to raise money for Sims’ family had resulted in $12,000 of donations as of Wednesday morning.

Sims, who works as chair of the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus, is one of many who have lost their family homes to the Davis Fire, a nearly 5,850-acre fire that has spurred Gov. Joe Lombardo to declare a state of emergency and almost all the state’s firefighting resources — including 34 personnel from Clark County — to mobilize to prevent its spread.

Evacuations extended into South Reno

The fire remains about 31 percent contained, according to a Wednesday morning briefing.

Evacuation orders were extended early Wednesday to include portions of South Reno, according to the Reno Police Department. About 620 firefighters are working to combat the blaze as of Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning for Wednesday’s winds with gusts up to 70 mph, anticipating that they could cause the fire to spread up to 7 miles in any direction.

In anticipation of the winds, an NV Energy executive said it would proactively cut power to 4,200 customers in its “de-energization” process that is aimed at preventing the fire from worsening.

Jeremy Human, an operations section chief who is strategizing a firefighting strategy, said the goal is to keep the fire behind existing containment lines.

“We’re doing our best to be prepared for these anticipated winds, the very dynamic weather day we have and the potential for either new starts or rapid rates of spread should something escape containment lines,” he said in a Wednesday morning update. “We’re doing our best to serve the community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, be ...
Stranded driver dies in Nevada desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The death of a California man is under investigation after his body was found in the desert after his SUV became stuck between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160.

MORE STORIES