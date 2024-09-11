‘Shocking and overwhelming’: Davis Fire claims homes as evacuation orders spread

Evacuation orders have been extended to include South Reno as heavy winds grow the blaze and stifle some firefighting efforts on Wednesday.

Aaron Sims was enjoying the Northern Nevada Pride festival on Saturday when he got a call from his mother that would turn the celebration sour: His family was evacuating to avoid a fire coming down the hill.

His mother, brother, sister-in-law and three nephews packed up their dogs, cats, snakes and lizards and found a safe place to stay in Carson City. It wasn’t until the next morning that he saw pictures of the home engulfed in flames in the Reno Gazette-Journal that he realized it was gone.

“It’s still shocking and overwhelming. I don’t think it’s really set in for a lot of us,” Sims told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where it would feel more real if we were at the property and saw what was left over. Right now, we’re just hearing about it.”

An effort to raise money for Sims’ family had resulted in $12,000 of donations as of Wednesday morning.

Sims, who works as chair of the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus, is one of many who have lost their family homes to the Davis Fire, a nearly 5,850-acre fire that has spurred Gov. Joe Lombardo to declare a state of emergency and almost all the state’s firefighting resources — including 34 personnel from Clark County — to mobilize to prevent its spread.

Evacuations extended into South Reno

The fire remains about 31 percent contained, according to a Wednesday morning briefing.

Evacuation orders were extended early Wednesday to include portions of South Reno, according to the Reno Police Department. About 620 firefighters are working to combat the blaze as of Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning for Wednesday’s winds with gusts up to 70 mph, anticipating that they could cause the fire to spread up to 7 miles in any direction.

In anticipation of the winds, an NV Energy executive said it would proactively cut power to 4,200 customers in its “de-energization” process that is aimed at preventing the fire from worsening.

Jeremy Human, an operations section chief who is strategizing a firefighting strategy, said the goal is to keep the fire behind existing containment lines.

“We’re doing our best to be prepared for these anticipated winds, the very dynamic weather day we have and the potential for either new starts or rapid rates of spread should something escape containment lines,” he said in a Wednesday morning update. “We’re doing our best to serve the community.”

