Storm Area 51: A look at Day 3 — PHOTOS

Check out Friday’s scene from the Storm Area 51 events in Rachel and Hiko, Nevada.

Festivilgoers listen to DJ Naavi on the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sibling band Speed of Light of Santa Monica performs on the main stage during night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead singer Riley Christensen with the band Speed of Light of Santa Monica flicks her hair while playing with her siblings on the main stage during night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivilgoers rock to the band Speed of Light of Santa Monica at the main stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connie West of the Little A'Le'Inn thanks all for coming and the extreme help by members of the band Wily Savage from Hollywood on the main stage during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the band Wily Savage from Hollywood perform on the main stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wily Savage bass guitarist Martin Bo Jarski performs with his band from Hollywood on the main stage of night two during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wily Savage lead singer Alon Burton performs with his band from Hollywood on the main stage of night two during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wily Savage drummer Jeremy Morrow performs with his band from Hollywood on the main stage of night two during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A festivilgoer walks carrying a small UFO on his back from the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A festivilgoer twirls a hoop while another dances with an alien about the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DJ Naavi of Las Vegas performs on the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivilgoers dance about the EDM stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivilgoers collide in a mosh pit about the new second stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A festivilgoer enjoys dancing in a mosh pit about the new second stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A band plays on the new second stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A drummer plays on the new second stage on night two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Weird Kids play on the MainStage during day two of the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivalgoers are bated in laser lights while dancing during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the band Wily Savage from Hollywood hang out with Connie West of the Little A'Le'Inn behind the main stage during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A person dances during a performance by Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold during the Alien Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold performs during the Alien Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People dance during a performance by Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold during the Alien Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People dance during a performance by Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold during the Alien Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold performs during the Alien Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko, Nev., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Storm Area 51 festivals, Alienstock in Rachel and Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko went on late into the night on Friday.

During the Alienstock festival, Connie West of the Little A’Le’Inn took the stage and thanked all in attendance. Bands, including Wily Savage, DJ Naavi, The Weird Kids and Speed of Light performed.

Only a few dozen people showed up at the Alien Research Center to attend the Area 51 Basecamp festival in Hiko even though Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold performed.