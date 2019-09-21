Storm Area 51: A look at Day 3 — PHOTOS
Check out Friday’s scene from the Storm Area 51 events in Rachel and Hiko, Nevada.
Storm Area 51 festivals, Alienstock in Rachel and Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko went on late into the night on Friday.
During the Alienstock festival, Connie West of the Little A’Le’Inn took the stage and thanked all in attendance. Bands, including Wily Savage, DJ Naavi, The Weird Kids and Speed of Light performed.
Only a few dozen people showed up at the Alien Research Center to attend the Area 51 Basecamp festival in Hiko even though Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold performed.