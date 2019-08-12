‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook event rebrands as ‘Alienstock’

The festival is promising music, art installations and “surprise performances” in Rachel.

A sign welcomes visitors as they enter the town of Rachel, which is to be a gathering site for the upcoming “Storm Area 51,” now called Alienstock, in September. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The “Storm Area 51” Facebook event is now Alienstock.

Scheduled for Sept. 19-22 in Rachel, the festival is promising music, art installations and “surprise performances.”

The exclamation point-heavy website alienstockfestival.com states, “You’ll get to witness some incredible performance (sic) from headlining artists! Many of whom can’t be named due to festival radius clauses … but we’ve been contacted by huge names wanting to play for the crowd!”

So far, admission to the event is free. The website — set up by Matty Roberts, the Bakersfield, California, man who launched the internet craze — is accepting donations to cover such expenses as security, emergency medical services, staff, water and food, portable toilets and stages and music. In other words, pretty much everything needed to put on a festival.

Attendees may not be charged to enter the festival, but they will pay to park.

Rachel is more than 40 miles from anything along the two-lane Extraterrestrial Highway (state Route 375), and the few hotels in Lincoln County have been booked for weeks.

At alienstockparking.com, attendees can prepay for weekend parking ($60), individual camping spaces ($80), the park-and-camp combo ($130) and RV parking with no hookups ($140).