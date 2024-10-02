Toxic algae blooms are spreading at Lake Mohave, park service warns

Thick green algae can be seen floating on the water’s surface, a Facebook post says. It may drift to other coves or areas on Lake Mohave.

Beware the water near Lake Mohave, the National Park Service says.

Toxic algae blooms that appeared in three coves last month have spread to several areas near Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a park service post on Facebook.

“In addition to Nelson’s Landing and Placer Cove, toxic algae blooms have also been detected at Cottonwood Cove, Six Mile Cove, and out on the open water between Nevada Bay and Arizona Bay,” says the Wednesday afternoon post. “The algae are producing dangerous toxins exceeding safe levels for public contact, as advised by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.”

Thick green algae can be seen floating on the water’s surface, the post says. It may drift to other coves or areas on Lake Mohave. Algae may appear or disappear within the span of a few hours depending on weather conditions.

People should avoid swimming and should not allow pets to drink from or swim in these areas.

“If you or your pets come into contact with the water, rinse off with clean water immediately. Algal toxins are especially dangerous if ingested, so keep pets and animals away from the water. Park biologists are monitoring the situation and will update when it’s safe to return.”

Toxic algae bloom occur when cyanobacteria multiply quickly, creating blooms that spread across the water’s surface. The blooms might become visible. Cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms found naturally in fresh and salt water. Algae blooms are more common in summer; bacteria thrive in warm and nutrient rich environments.

Cottonwood Cove is 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas and straight east of Searchlight. Six Mile Cove is just south of there with Arizona Bay and Nevada Bay just upriver.

You can learn more about cyanobacteria and algal blooms on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.