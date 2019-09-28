Trails reopen, hours change at Southern Nevada recreation areas

With a change of the season comes changes for days and hours at some Southern Nevada outdoor recreation areas.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Calico 1 stop along the scenic route of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Oksana Watson climbs a boulder during "National Get Outdoors Day" at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, June 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A couple takes a break along the Historic Railroad Trail overlooking Lake Mead. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Riders bicycle through a tunnel along the Historic Railroad Trail near Lake Mead. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Historic Railroad Trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sloan Canyon Visitor Contact Station south of Henderson. (Bureau of Land Management)

Creosote bushes along the trails of Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. (Natalie Burt)

Desert Mallow flowers in bloom are seen at Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

White Rock Canyon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

With a change of the season comes changes for days and hours at some Southern Nevada outdoor recreation areas.

Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area

Hours for the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will change next week. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday.

The visitor’s center hours will remain the same, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The area has miles of hiking trails along with picnic areas and places for rock climbing, horseback riding and mountain biking.

Red Rock Canyon is west of Las Vegas on Charleston Boulevard at state Route 159.

More information is available at www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca

Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area

The Sloan Canyon Visitor Contact Station will return to daily operations on Tuesday. The station will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The station is located at the end of Nawghaw Poa Road near Henderson.

The area features lowland dry lake beds and volcanic rock peaks reaching more than 5,000 feet.

The centerpiece of the area is the Sloan Canyon Petroglyph Site. It includes more than 300 rock art panels with 1,700 design elements.

For more information, visit www.blm.gov/sloan-canyon-nca.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Two trails in the Lake Mead area have reopened with the return of cooler temperatures. A third trail was undergoing repairs, which are completed.

The Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon/Arizona Hot Spring Canyon trails south of Las Vegas reopen Tuesday.

Goldstrike Canyon is a 5-mile roundtrip hike that requires rock scrambling and climbing. It leads to a hot springs and the Colorado River.

White Rock Canyon has several trails leading to the Arizona Hot Springs, Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River.

The Historic Railroad Trail reopened Sept. 24, after repairs were made. The tunnel was temporarily closed due to visible deterioration.

You can hike the trail from Boulder City to Hoover Dam. The former railroad grade provides views of Lake Mead.

For more maps and more information, visit www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm.