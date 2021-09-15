101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

TSA issue scanning revamped Nevada driver’s licenses largely addressed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 5:52 pm
 
The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Nevada DMV)
The new driver’s license design from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. (Nevada DMV)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says a problem transportation officials had scanning the new design driver’s licenses has been mostly resolved.

The department was notified by its driver’s license vendor Tuesday that the problem Transportation Security Administration agents had been experiencing in scanning bar codes on the back of the new look identification cards was resolved at airports in most of the U.S., according to DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.

“TSA scanners in the Eastern time zone will be updated this week,” Malone said. “The rest of the country has been updated.”

DMV officials noted the issue with the bar codes last week and were alerting motorists on its website. In July, the DMV began issuing the updated licenses to motorists, which was the first time since 2008 that the cards had been fully revamped.

TSA agents are still able to screen Nevadans with the new IDs that won’t scan via an alternate screening process.

“The TSA will conduct a manual inspection of any photo ID that is not recognized,” Malone said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
2
Nevada’s average of new COVID-19 cases climbs for 2nd straight report
Nevada’s average of new COVID-19 cases climbs for 2nd straight report
3
Man who served time in Bundy standoff sues federal officials for $100M
Man who served time in Bundy standoff sues federal officials for $100M
4
Sisolak orders mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for some state workers
Sisolak orders mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for some state workers
5
Nevada COVID metrics a mixed bag as positivity rate, deaths climb
Nevada COVID metrics a mixed bag as positivity rate, deaths climb
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Chicken Ranch Brothel in Pahrump, seen in 2019. (Pahrump Valley Times)
Lawsuit aims to end prostitution in Nevada
By / RJ

Two women who claim they were forced into sex trafficking have filed a lawsuit against Nevada officials and others over the state’s lax prostitution laws.