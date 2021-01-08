Weekend lottery drawings approach $1B
The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will be worth at least a combined $990 million this weekend.
Two lottery drawings will be worth at least a combined $990 million this weekend.
The Mega Millions drawing Friday evening will have a minimum jackpot of $520 million.
The Saturday evening Powerball drawing will have minimum prize of $470 million.
Nevada does not participate in either lottery.
The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona.
The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better — 1 in 292 million.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.