Weekend lottery drawings approach $1B

The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will be worth at least a combined $990 million this weekend.

Mega Million and Powerball grow to enormous jackpots (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People line up inside The Lotto Store at Primm as they wait to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two lottery drawings will be worth at least a combined $990 million this weekend.

The Mega Millions drawing Friday evening will have a minimum jackpot of $520 million.

The Saturday evening Powerball drawing will have minimum prize of $470 million.

Nevada does not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better — 1 in 292 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.