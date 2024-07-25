What are the richest and poorest counties in Nevada?

One county came out on top for median income primarily due to one industry.

Lander County, east of Reno, has the highest median income in the state of Nevada, according to a new study. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lander County, east of Reno, has the highest median income in the state of Nevada, according to a new study.

The median income in the county sits at $108,000 per household, which beats Elko County ($106,500) and Douglas County ($101,900). Clark County came in at No. 13 ($87,800), according to a National Low Income Housing Coalition report.

Brian Bonnenfant, project manager for the Center for Regional Studies at the University of Reno, said one industry put Lander County atop the list.

“It’s directly attributed to mining jobs. Most miners that live in Lander County are employed at the mines in Humboldt County and Eureka County,” he said. “The average weekly wages for mining employment in this region is near $2,000 per week, or $100,000 per year, according to the Nevada Department of Employment. And that’s just for an individual.”

Spreading over 5,519 square miles, Lander County’s population is about 5,734, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median age in the county is 40, which is one year higher than the state median.

The county with the lowest median income is Mineral County ($61,000).

When it comes to metros within Nevada, according to the coalition study, Las Vegas comes in second ($87,800), behind Reno ($101,200), but ahead of Carson City ($87,200).

The richest area in the Las Vegas Valley is the master-planned community of Summerlin as the median household income in the community is well above the average, according to new data from Applied Analysis.

The Las Vegas-based research firm’s statistics show the median household income in Summerlin is $100,579, compared to $68,275 in the valley. Approximately 6.3 percent of Summerlin residents make $500,000 or more, which is higher than the valley’s average at 1.7 percent.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.