103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

What are the richest and poorest counties in Nevada?

Lander County, east of Reno, has the highest median income in the state of Nevada, according to a new study. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mining in Nevada is driving high wages in some counties. (Ross Andreson/Elko Daily Free Press)
Mining in Nevada is driving high wages in some counties. (Ross Andreson/Elko Daily Free Press)
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage prior to speaking at a post debate campaign rally, ...
‘Mobilization blitz’: Harris campaign plans 50 events in Nevada this weekend
Michele Fiore to be suspended after indictment
A runner and their pacer run as the sun rises behind them on California Route 190 during the Ba ...
‘Testing my own limits’: Runners survive Death Valley ultramarathon — PHOTOS
Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park (National Park Service)
Death Valley sand dune leaves hiker with third-degree burns
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 6:01 am
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 11:51 am

Lander County, east of Reno, has the highest median income in the state of Nevada, according to a new study.

The median income in the county sits at $108,000 per household, which beats Elko County ($106,500) and Douglas County ($101,900). Clark County came in at No. 13 ($87,800), according to a National Low Income Housing Coalition report.

Brian Bonnenfant, project manager for the Center for Regional Studies at the University of Reno, said one industry put Lander County atop the list.

“It’s directly attributed to mining jobs. Most miners that live in Lander County are employed at the mines in Humboldt County and Eureka County,” he said. “The average weekly wages for mining employment in this region is near $2,000 per week, or $100,000 per year, according to the Nevada Department of Employment. And that’s just for an individual.”

Spreading over 5,519 square miles, Lander County’s population is about 5,734, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median age in the county is 40, which is one year higher than the state median.

The county with the lowest median income is Mineral County ($61,000).

When it comes to metros within Nevada, according to the coalition study, Las Vegas comes in second ($87,800), behind Reno ($101,200), but ahead of Carson City ($87,200).

The richest area in the Las Vegas Valley is the master-planned community of Summerlin as the median household income in the community is well above the average, according to new data from Applied Analysis.

The Las Vegas-based research firm’s statistics show the median household income in Summerlin is $100,579, compared to $68,275 in the valley. Approximately 6.3 percent of Summerlin residents make $500,000 or more, which is higher than the valley’s average at 1.7 percent.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Michele Fiore to be suspended after indictment
By / RJ

Prosecutors allege that as a Las Vegas city councilwoman, Fiore raised more than $70,000 for a fallen officers memorial, but spent the money on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Welcome to Las Vegas’ housing crisis in 2024
recommend 2
How much money do Summerlin residents make?
recommend 3
‘It’s ridiculous’: Rising housing costs are pinching Las Vegas Valley residents
recommend 4
Affordable housing project proposed for southwest Las Vegas
recommend 5
Golf course southwest of Las Vegas has closed
recommend 6
Las Vegas home prices ‘hot’ as they approach record high