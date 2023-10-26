With roads reopening, Lee Canyon hosting job fair, party

The resort, which is getting ready for the winter season, was largely spared from the havoc that Tropical Storm Hilary visited on Mount Charleston.

People move about the bottom of a run near the lift during opening day of skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With officials announcing the reopening of Lee Canyon Road on Thursday, Lee Canyon wasted no time announcing a pair of events to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

The Mount Charleston resort will hold its annual winter job fair Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bighorn Grill. Lee Canyon is looking to fill over 150 full-time and part-time positions. Job applicants are asked to apply online, bring a resume to the fair and be prepared for an in-person interview.

After the job fair, Lee Canyon will host its Pray for Snow Party for season passholders from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hillside Lodge’s Bristlecone Bar. Skiers and snowboarders can pick up or purchase season passes while enjoying music and food and drink specials.

Aside from the two events, Lee Canyon remains closed to the public. The venue, which was largely spared from damage from Tropical Storm Hilary, is aiming for its usual winter opening date of late November or early to mid-December, weather permitting.

“Lee Canyon continues to work closely with government agencies to ensure public safety,” Jim Seely, the venue’s director of marketing, said in a press release. “Since the storm, our crews have worked very hard to restore the mountain.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.