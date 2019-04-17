Woman arrested on DUI charge in fatal crash near Moapa

Araceli Saldana (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a woman accused of driving impaired when she lost control of her car, resulting in the death of the car’s passenger, in a crash about 6o miles northeast of Las Vegas on Monday.

Troopers arrested 47-year-old Araceli Saldana on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, failure to maintain lanes and driving without a license, according to a release from the Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

The passenger killed was Jose Angel Lobato-Camarena, 45, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. Lobato-Camarena of North Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 6:25 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 15 near North Moapa Valley Boulevard in Moapa Valley. Saldana was driving 2009 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on the highway in the right lane, when she steered to the right for “unknown reasons,” the Highway Patrol said.

The car veered off the road to the right, entering a desert area and rolled over, ejecting Lobato-Camarena, the Highway Patrol said. He died at the scene of the crash.

Saldana was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries, and was arrested after being released.

She remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

The crash marked the Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 15th fatal crash, resulting in 16 fatalities, this year.

