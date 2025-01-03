Woman dies in car crash near Searchlight

Want to visit the sold out City art installation? Here’s how you could still get in

A woman died in a car crash near Searchlight early Friday.

At 12:53 a.m, the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at northbound U.S. 95 and mile marker 35, just north of Searchlight, about 57 miles south of Las Vegas.

In a statement, NHP said the crash involved “a single vehicle that was involved in a roll-over crash. One adult female has been confirmed deceased on scene.”

NHP said U.S. 95 northbound at mile marker 35 will be closed for an undetermined time. U.S. 95 northbound traffic can take State Route 164 to Nipton Road to avoid the northbound closure.