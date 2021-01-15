Longtime Las Vegas attorney William “Bill” Terry dies

In this Aug.25, 2011, file photo, attorney Bill Terry, right, talks with his client Anthony Carleo, center, in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas during his sentencing hearing in connection with the armed robbery of the Bellagio hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Longtime Las Vegas defense attorney William “Bill” Terry, who handled some of the city’s most renowned cases, representing accused murderers and mobsters, crooked politicians, embattled judges and troubled lawyers, died at his home Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

Widely revered for his kindness among the valley’s legal community and his ferocity in the courtroom, Terry was admitted to practice law in Nevada in 1973 after earning a juris doctor degree from the University of San Diego.

Friend and fellow criminal defense attorney Tom Pitaro remembered Terry as a man dedicated to his craft, whether in the courtroom, on a vacation in another part of the world, or at their regular Saturday lunch downtown.

“Quite truthfully, Bill was one of the few people I actually admired,” Pitaro said. “Even though he was a friend, I always had him up on a little pedestal. We lost one of the giants in the legal community, not only as a practitioner, as an attorney, but as a gentleman.”

Though Terry counted many major legal victories and worked until his final days, he was not boastful or flashy, according to those who knew him.

“He was an honor to his profession, and an ornament to human nature,” said lawyer and Nevada Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo.

After the suspicious death of Ted Binion, and what is perhaps the most well-known criminal proceeding in Las Vegas history, Terry worked as a lawyer for two of the defendants as the case worked its way through the legal system.

He initially represented Binion’s stripper girlfriend Sandy Murphy and later her lover Rick Tabish.

In a town where legal billboards line the highways and high-end attorneys capture headlines, Terry carried the same briefcase for decades, and left business cards in his office, rather than his wallet.

“He didn’t have to hustle for business,” said Family Judge Linda Marquis, a former law partner who started working for Terry when she was in high school. “The business came. The clients came. He was extraordinarily successful. But that wasn’t something he chased.”

Marquis recalled how they would often celebrate legal victories with chili cheese dogs inside his Chrysler Sebring convertible in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Charleston Boulevard.

“His hard work went to all of the things that were important to him,” she said, “and that was his family.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he considered Terry a legal “tactician” and a friend for 40 years.

“He is one of the best lawyers I’ve ever known,” Wolfson said. “There was no ego involved. Bill brought absolute credibility to any topic that was being discussed. He was a man of honor, he was a man of his word. He was a man of the highest integrity … His loss is huge to this legal community. But more so on a personal basis, he was everybody’s friend. And I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said she visited with Terry on Thursday night.

“Bill Terry was a gentleman, an amazing lawyer, and a kind and caring person,” Baucum wrote on Facebook. “I was privileged to call him my friend.”

He is survived by his children William “Billy,” Jenny and Frederick “Freddie,” and three grandchildren, Alexis, Ashley and Joey.

