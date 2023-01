The Downtown Summerlin Lunar New Year parade returned Sunday evening complete with fan dancers, stilt walkers, an oversized-dragon and more.

Members of Guan Strong Lion Arts get up close with the crowd during a lion dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Best Agency performers entertain the crowd with a dragon dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch as members of K-Star Training Academy perform during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of K-Star Training Academy perform during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of K-Star Training Academy ride on hoverboards during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Guan Strong Lion Arts get up close with the crowd during a lion dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Guan Strong Lion Arts get up close with the crowd during a lion dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Best Agency performers entertain the crowd with a dragon dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of K-Star Training Academy ride on hoverboards during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of K-Star Training Academy perform during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In partnership with BESTAgency, Guan Strong Lion Arts Association and Kirin Ichiban, the parade took place on Park Centre Drive.