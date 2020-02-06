Make reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner at White Castle

White Castle is once again taking dinner reservations from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at two Las Vegas locations.

White Castle at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slide into your crush’s DM’s this Valentine’s Day and take them out for sliders.

White Castle is once again taking dinner reservations from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at two Las Vegas locations. Those looking for a steamy, greasy date night can reserve a dinner date downtown or on the Strip through OpenTable.com.

The two participating locations:

— 107 N. 4th St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

— 3411 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

If you and your date prefer a night in, get sliders brought to your door through delivery apps like GrubHub or Postmates.

Valentine’s Day dinners at White Castle have been a yearly tradition for more than a quarter century and include hostess seating, tableside service and festive decorations, according to White Castle.

