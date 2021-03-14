Man collecting belongings struck, killed on I-15 near Primm

A man was killed Sunday when he was hit by a car on Interstate 15 north of Primm.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Just after 10:45 a.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on the northbound side of I-15, agency spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

A blue Kia Soul had stopped on the southbound side of the interstate and a passenger got out, then walked to the northbound side to get some belongings, Wellman said. The man who got out of the car was hit by a white Honda CR-V and died at the scene, she said.

Wellman said troopers do not suspect the driver of the Honda was impaired. The driver was cooperating with police, she said.

One travel lane on the northbound side was closed for the investigation. The lane is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon.

