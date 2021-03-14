68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local

Man collecting belongings struck, killed on I-15 near Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2021 - 2:49 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was killed Sunday when he was hit by a car on Interstate 15 north of Primm.

Just after 10:45 a.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on the northbound side of I-15, agency spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

A blue Kia Soul had stopped on the southbound side of the interstate and a passenger got out, then walked to the northbound side to get some belongings, Wellman said. The man who got out of the car was hit by a white Honda CR-V and died at the scene, she said.

Wellman said troopers do not suspect the driver of the Honda was impaired. The driver was cooperating with police, she said.

One travel lane on the northbound side was closed for the investigation. The lane is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
3
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
4
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
5
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.