North Las Vegas

Officer-involved shooting in North valley, police say

File - Las Vegas Police investigate officer-involved shooting. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review- ...
File - Las Vegas Police investigate officer-involved shooting. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dies in North Las Vegas house fire
Sarah Swallia, an instructor with Curriculum Associates, leads a back-to-school training sessio ...
Henderson, North Las Vegas win approval to sponsor charter schools
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Nevada jails now in compliance with laws allowing inmates to vote
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Who has a voice at school board meetings? A court order changes that
June 9, 2024 - 12:02 am
June 9, 2024 - 12:02 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in the 5000 block of East Craig Road, according to a press release. The department says no officers were injured.

Police say the shooting is currently being investigated. No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

RJ

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire near Craig Road and Simmons Street about 5:30 a.m.

Trades high school marks first year: ‘Experience, that helps you a lot more’
LETTER: Trump conviction is enough for one GOP voter
LETTER: America’s justice system and priorities
EDITORIAL: Boosting supply, not rent control, key to lowering housing costs
COMMENTARY: The hidden threat of the Badlands case
COMMENTARY: Coming for your rewards