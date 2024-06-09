Officer-involved shooting in North valley, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department says no officers were injured in officer-involved shooting.

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in the 5000 block of East Craig Road, according to a press release. The department says no officers were injured.

Police say the shooting is currently being investigated. No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

