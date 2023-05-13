80°F
Local

Man dies in rollover crash on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 9:45 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A single vehicle fatal crash was under investigation Friday night on Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The rollover crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. on northbound I-15, north of Jean. According to the NHP, a red BMW SUV was being driven recklessly when the driver lost control and drove off the right shoulder. One lane was closed due to the crash, according to NHP.

The man who was driving the BMW was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, according to the NHP.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

