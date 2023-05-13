Man dies in rollover crash on I-15

The crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. north of Jean, according to NHP traffic logs.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A single vehicle fatal crash was under investigation Friday night on Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The rollover crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. on northbound I-15, north of Jean. According to the NHP, a red BMW SUV was being driven recklessly when the driver lost control and drove off the right shoulder. One lane was closed due to the crash, according to NHP.

The man who was driving the BMW was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, according to the NHP.

No further information was available.

