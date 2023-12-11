45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 7:44 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle struck and killed a man in northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. An SUV hit a man who died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.

Schrag said traffic was closed in both directions on Washington, between Stoney Beach and Greenbrook streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Trump won’t be on Nevada’s primary ballot
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Trump won’t be on Nevada’s primary ballot
3
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
4
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
5
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
‘It was horrific’: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Pedestrian dead in crash near U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
Woman struck, injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash
Woman struck, injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash
Man dead after being struck by two vehicles in Spring Valley
Man dead after being struck by two vehicles in Spring Valley
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day