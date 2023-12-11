Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle struck and killed a man in northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. An SUV hit a man who died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.

Schrag said traffic was closed in both directions on Washington, between Stoney Beach and Greenbrook streets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.