Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
A vehicle struck and killed a man in northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.
The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Washington Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard. An SUV hit a man who died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.
Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.
Schrag said traffic was closed in both directions on Washington, between Stoney Beach and Greenbrook streets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.