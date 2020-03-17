Man’s death in northwest valley likely medical related, police say
Police were trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a road in northwest Las Vegas. They later said they believe medical issues were involved.
Las Vegas police believe a man found dead on a road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday may have died from a medical problem.
Lt. Jose Hernandez said police were called to the intersection of Tenaya Way and West Azure Drive at 6:24 a.m. and found a man deceased.
Police were observed inspecting a bicycle and surrounding area on the sidewalk of Tenaya Way. Police blocked off northbound and southbound traffic on Tenaya Way in the residential neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
