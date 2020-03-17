Man’s death in northwest valley likely medical related, police say

Police were trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a road in northwest Las Vegas. They later said they believe medical issues were involved.

Las Vegas police is investigating after a body was at the intersection of Tenaya Way and Azure Drive on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police officers investigate the death of a man found near West Azure Drive and Tenaya Way on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police is investigating after a body was at the intersection of Tenaya Way and Azure Drive on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after a body was at the intersection of Tenaya Way and Azure Drive on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after a body was at the intersection of Tenaya Way and Azure Drive on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police believe a man found dead on a road in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday may have died from a medical problem.

Lt. Jose Hernandez said police were called to the intersection of Tenaya Way and West Azure Drive at 6:24 a.m. and found a man deceased.

Police were observed inspecting a bicycle and surrounding area on the sidewalk of Tenaya Way. Police blocked off northbound and southbound traffic on Tenaya Way in the residential neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.