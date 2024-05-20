86°F
4 killed in crashes over the weekend in Southern Nevada

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
AI has these dangerous Las Vegas intersections in its sights
Traffic crush: EDC fans join Monday rush hour in Las Vegas
EDC set to pack Las Vegas roadways and speedway
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by SUV
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2024 - 3:49 pm
 

Four people were killed in Southern Nevada crashes over the weekend, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by an RTC bus.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Friday morning that a man in a wheelchair was struck by a pickup truck near Owens Avenue and Main Street. The driver of truck was not believed to have been impaired or speeding, police said in the news release.

Another pedestrian was struck later that day and suffered life-threatening injuries after stepping onto the road outside of a crosswalk and into the path of a Transdev bus, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Saturday evening, three motorcyclists were killed on U.S. Highway 95 near Goldfield in a crash, leaving the road closed for several hours.

As of May 17, 67 people have died in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024. Of those, crashes, pedestrians accounted for 29 of the total deaths, up 70.6 percent from this time last year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

