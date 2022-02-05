63°F
Memorial walk, caravan expected for North Las Vegas family killed in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2022 - 4:18 pm
One of the vehicles in the Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, caravan has a sign about speeding. (Chase St ...
One of the vehicles in the Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, caravan has a sign about speeding. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana talk about their children, which they l ...
Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana talk about their children, which they lost on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, seven of them from the Zacarias and Mejia family, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. Erlinda Zacarias also lost her brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vigil is expected Saturday afternoon in honor of seven family members killed in the state’s deadliest crash in recent years.

Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35, all died Jan. 29 in a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before blowing through a red light and smashing into a minivan. Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also were killed.

The crash is considered the deadliest in Nevada since the state began keeping track in 1991.

The family invited residents to join a memorial walk and caravan drive through North Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Erlinda Zacarias’ said those in the minivan included four of her children, two stepsons and her younger brother. The woman started a GoFundMe, which raised more than $300,000 as of Tuesday, when she closed the page.

“Thank you all for your immense help for being there in my time of need thank you to the community i have no words only god will give me strength and resignation,” she wrote.

The Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders has organized a Sunday candlelight and prayer vigil in honor of everyone involved in the crash, including his friend Tiffani May, who survived.

The vigil starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. statue, 1344 W. Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

