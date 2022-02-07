Candlelight vigil honors North Las Vegas crash victims

Community members gathered Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and survivors of a horrific car crash that claimed nine lives last week in North Las Vegas.

Pastor Kelcey West, left, delivers the opening prayer during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, greets minister Stretch Sanders during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

North Las Vegas mayoral candidate Robert Taylor, right, hugs a friend during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dr. Jacqueline Parson-Barker sings during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Friends of the the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week stand before a small crowd at the conclusion of an event honoring the deceased on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak bows his head during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

County Commissioner William McCurdy II speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Friends of the the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week stand before a small crowd at the conclusion of an event honoring the deceased on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

North Las Vegas mayoral candidate Robert Taylor, left, listens to a speaker during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dr. Jacqueline Parson-Barker, right, raises her hand in prayer during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Minister Stretch Sanders speaks during an event honoring the victims of the North Las Vegas car crash that killed nine people last week. Photo taken at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Statue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Community members are expected to gather Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and survivors of a horrific car crash that claimed nine lives last week in North Las Vegas.

Seven members of the same household all died in the Jan. 29 wreck at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

They were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Police said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before blowing through a red light and smashing into a minivan. Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also were killed.

The crash is considered the deadliest in Nevada since the state began keeping track in 1991.

The Sunday night vigil is set to start at 4:30 p.m. at 2428 North Martin Luther King Blvd and is being organized by the Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.