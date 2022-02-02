Woman who lost 7 relatives ends GoFundMe campaign after raising $300K

A North Las Vegas mother who lost seven relatives in a weekend crash has disabled her GoFundMe page after it raised more than $300,000 for funeral costs.

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas. The children, counterclockwise from upper left, are Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia. Gabriel Mejia-Barrera and David Mejia-Barrera, adult sons of Jesus Mejia-Santana and stepsons to Erlinda, and Erlinda's brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, also died in the crash. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

According to Erlinda Zacarias’ page on the fundraising site, she has reached her goal. A message from the woman — who lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in the crash — was added to the page on Wednesday in Spanish and English.

It states: “Thank you all for your immense help for being there in my time of need thank you to the community i have no words only god will give me strength and resignation.”

She raised the funds to bury Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

The children and Zacarias-Caldera would be laid to rest on Feb. 21 in Las Vegas, she said, while the bodies of the Mejia-Barrera brothers would be repatriated to Mexico.

All seven relatives lived with Erlinda Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia-Santana. They were killed after a motorist blew through a red light at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, and slammed into their minivan.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before the crash occurred.

He and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also were killed in what is considered the deadliest crash in Nevada since the state began keeping track in 1991.

Mejia-Santana lost four biological children.

More than 6,700 donations were made after the fundraiser went live on Sunday. Eight donors gave the highest donation of $1,000, and three of them did so anonymously, according to the GoFundMe page.

The victims had just left a park and were heading to meet Erlinda Zacarias and her husband for lunch when tragedy struck, the mother said.

“We’re never going to see them again, or watch them grow, or have grandchildren,” she said in Spanish during an interview on Monday at the family’s home. “Our world is over.”

