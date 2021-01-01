More than a dozen injury crashes in Las Vegas in early 2021

Perhaps to be expected just into the new year, Las Vegas police and first responders were dealing with more than a dozen injury accidents in the first hours of 2021.

Police investigate an injury crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road about 3:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. No major injuries were reported in nearly a dozen crashes in Las Vegas the first three hours of the year. (RTC Fast Camera)

Perhaps to be expected just into the new year, Las Vegas police and first responders were dealing with more than a dozen injury accidents in the first hours of 2021.

From midnight until 5:30 a.m. Friday, there were at least 14 injury crashes across the Las Vegas Valley, according to listings on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol websites.

The most recent one was at 5:11 a.m. at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Las Vegas police Lt. Esmerala Boveda said in a text at 3:50 a.m. that she had no reports of major injuries in the 11 crashes that Metro was investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.