41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

More than a dozen injury crashes in Las Vegas in early 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2021 - 3:54 am
 
Updated January 1, 2021 - 5:51 am
Police investigate an injury crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road about ...
Police investigate an injury crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road about 3:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. No major injuries were reported in nearly a dozen crashes in Las Vegas the first three hours of the year. (RTC Fast Camera)

Perhaps to be expected just into the new year, Las Vegas police and first responders were dealing with more than a dozen injury accidents in the first hours of 2021.

From midnight until 5:30 a.m. Friday, there were at least 14 injury crashes across the Las Vegas Valley, according to listings on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol websites.

The most recent one was at 5:11 a.m. at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Las Vegas police Lt. Esmerala Boveda said in a text at 3:50 a.m. that she had no reports of major injuries in the 11 crashes that Metro was investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
2
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
3
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
4
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
City jail chef arrested for soliciting inmate, police say
5
Fremont Street Experience limits NYE access to hotel guests
Fremont Street Experience limits NYE access to hotel guests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Hulet, from left, his wife Dolly, daughter Aislynn and friend Alvarado Ortiz, are photogr ...
Las Vegas rings in 2021 — PHOTOS
RJ

It was a muted celebration, but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations. Check out the scene from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.