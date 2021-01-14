More whiffs: 2 lottery jackpots worth combined $1.39B

The next Mega Millions drawing — with its $750 million jackpot — is Friday.

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two jackpots worth a combined $1.39 billion.

Will anybody ever win?

Having gone several weeks without anybody matching the winning numbers, the Friday Mega Millions jackpot will be $750 million. The Saturday Powerball drawing will offer “only” $640 million.

No one matched the five numbers and Powerball for the $550 million jackpot on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 4, 19, 23, 25 and 49. The Powerball was 14.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.