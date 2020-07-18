Mountain lion spotted near Summerlin elementary school

Las Vegas police saw a mountain lion on Saturday morning near an elementary school in the far west valley, but lost sight of the large cat before animal control arrived, officials said.

(Getty Images)

A mountain lion was spotted Saturday morning near an elementary school near the western outskirts of Summerlin, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 5:50 a.m. to Vassiliadis Elementary School, at 215 Antelope Ridge Drive, located in a residential area in the far western Las Vegas Valley, Lt. Ken Nogle said. Police were called after a mountain lion believed to be about 70 pounds was spotted outside the school.

When officers arrived, they saw the lion but it was “not acting aggressively,” Nogle said. Police watched the large cat while waiting for animal control officials, and saw it walking through the area.

“It appears they lost sight of the lion before animal control got there,” Nogle said in a text message Saturday morning.

The officers who were called to the scene have since left, he said. It was not immediately clear if Las Vegas Animal Control officials were still looking for the mountain lion.

