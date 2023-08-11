Multiple injuries reported in southwest Las Vegas crash
Multiple injuries are reported in a crash on the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley.
The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. at South Lindell and West Russell roads.
Critical injuries were reported with multiple people being transported to University Medical Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The intersection was closed as of 3:05 p.m.
