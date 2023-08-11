98°F
Local

Multiple injuries reported in southwest Las Vegas crash

Police investigate crash at South Lindell and West Russell roads
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2023 - 3:57 pm
Multiple people were transported by helicopter to UMC Trauma as Las Vegas police investigate a ...
Multiple people were transported by helicopter to UMC Trauma as Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell and South Lindell roads, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle collision with critical injuries near the intersection of West Russell Road and Lindell Road, on Friday, Aug 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Multiple people were transported to University Medical Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Multiple injuries are reported in a crash in the southwest side of the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. at South Lindell and West Russell roads.

Critical injuries were reported with multiple people being transported to University Medical Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The intersection was closed as of 3:05 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

