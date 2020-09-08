77°F
Nearly 4,500 lose power as high winds sweep Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 8:19 am
 
Updated September 8, 2020 - 8:27 am

Strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley caused power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada on Tuesday morning.

NV Energy reported 4,483 customers without power just before 8 a.m. Nearly 1,500 of those were in central Las Vegas, in the general vicinity of The Strat and to the west. Roughly 1,245 customers were without power were in the cental corridor around U.S. Highway 95 near Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas police reported an uprooted tree had fallen onto a power line along Wynn Road. Various other road hazards, including debris in the roadway, were reported as strong gusts swept across Southern Nevada throughout the morning.

The National Weather Service was reporting gusts approaching 35 mph early Tuesday. Strong winds were expected throughout the day in Las Vegas.

Click for full weather forecast.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

