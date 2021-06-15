Nevadans urged to donate blood to meet urgent need

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have joined forces to encourage people to give blood in June to assist those undergoing cancer treatment.

Zach Mueller of Las Vegas participates during a blood donation drive hosted by the American Red Cross and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society are encouraging Las Vegas Valley residents to give blood in June to assist those undergoing cancer treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, patient treatments delayed earlier in the pandemic are now resuming at the same time blood donations are down, creating serious shortages in the national blood supply.

“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.

There is an emergency need for both platelets and type O blood, said Nevada Red Cross representative Cynthia De La Torre.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

