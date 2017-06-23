North Las Vegas police searching for missing 85-year-old

Nancy Herman, 85 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Nancy Herman was last seen just before 5 p.m. Thursday, walking away from her home near Ann Road and Ferrell Street. Police said Herman also suffers from high blood pressure.

She is a white woman, about 5-foot-2 and 98 pounds. She was wearing an orange shirt, jeans and a brown fur hat when she went missing.

Herman is believed to be on foot and is known to frequent area casinos.

Anyone with information on the Herman’s whereabouts should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

