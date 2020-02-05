1 person in hospital after fire at North Las Vegas Amazon warehouse

Firefighters in North Las Vegas were called to an Amazon warehouse at about 10:30 p.m. after a fire started inside the building, Deputy Chief Travis Anderson said.

People stand outside the Amazon North Las Vegas fulfillment center after a fire Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters in North Las Vegas were called to an Amazon warehouse about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside the building, Deputy Chief Travis Anderson said.

Anderson said sprinklers did go off and firefighters were working the structure fire. The warehouse is located at 3837 Bay Lake Trail.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, according to Battalion Chief Gary Stover.

The fire is still under investigation, Stover said.

