2 die, 2 injured in North Las Vegas crash

The crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Centennial Parkway and Donna Street in North Las Vegas.

Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in North Las Vegas on Friday.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Centennial Parkway and Donna Street, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

Police said there was a collision involving “a white Toyota Avalon and a blue Toyota Corolla. The driver and passenger of the Avalon, who are both believed to be 19-years-old, appeared to have minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the Corolla, who were in their mid-to-late 70s, appeared to have serious injuries.

Medical personnel arrived on-scene, provided medical aid, and transported all four occupants to UMC Trauma.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla were pronounced deceased at the hospital. “

The preliminary investigation “determined the Corolla was on Donna Street, south of Centennial Parkway, stopped at a stop sign. The Avalon was traveling eastbound on Centennial Parkway, approaching Donna Street and had the right of way. The driver Corolla failed to yield and attempted to cross Centennial Parkway, where the Avalon collided with the Corolla.”

Police do not believe impairment is a factor.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.