North Las Vegas

6 people and a rabbit displaced after Christmas morning fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 4:08 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stove fire left six people and a pet rabbit displaced on Christmas morning in North Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire began around 10:17 a.m. on Monday at an apartment near the intersection of Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards.

The fire department with the help of North Las Vegas Fire extinguished the flames around 10:27 a.m. after it had spread to the oven and kitchen cabinets. Fire crews also rescued a pet rabbit from a bedroom, the fire department said.

The department said the American Red Cross came to the apartment to assist the family displaced from the fire.

