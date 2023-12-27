6 people and a rabbit displaced after Christmas morning fire
A stove fire on Christmas morning forced six people to evacuate a North Las Vegas apartment.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire began around 10:17 a.m. on Monday at an apartment near the intersection of Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards.
The fire department with the help of North Las Vegas Fire extinguished the flames around 10:27 a.m. after it had spread to the oven and kitchen cabinets. Fire crews also rescued a pet rabbit from a bedroom, the fire department said.
The department said the American Red Cross came to the apartment to assist the family displaced from the fire.