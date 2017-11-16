ad-fullscreen
Boardwalk to be built at Kiel Ranch in North Las Vegas

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2017 - 7:27 pm
 

A boardwalk with a scenic overlook will be built next year at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas.

Lage Design will complete the work under a $100,200 contract approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday. Mayor John Lee was absent from the meeting because he was traveling in Washington, D.C.

Plans also call for installing up to four birdhouses that will blend in with the natural surrounding of the park at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street.

The move comes four months after the City Council spent $1.48 million to purchase 7 acres of lane to double the park’s size. The improvements aim to restore the last remaining piece of the vast Kiel ranching empire established in the mid-1800s.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

