Coroner names 2 North Las Vegas plane crash victims

Two of four people killed in a plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport were identified Tuesday.

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two of four people killed in a plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport were identified Tuesday.

They were Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, and Carol Scanlon, 76, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Both Las Vegas residents were aboard a Piper PA-46 that crashed with a Cessna 172 on Sunday as both single-engine aircraft were mid-air and attempting to land on runways parallel to one another, according to federal authorities.

The coroner’s office said Goldberg was piloting the Piper and Scanlon was his only passenger.

The Cessna’s two occupants, who were not identified, also were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they were probing the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.