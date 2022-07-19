101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

Coroner names 2 North Las Vegas plane crash victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 11:29 am
 
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022 ...
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022 ...
The scene of a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport in North Las Vegas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two of four people killed in a plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport were identified Tuesday.

They were Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, and Carol Scanlon, 76, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Both Las Vegas residents were aboard a Piper PA-46 that crashed with a Cessna 172 on Sunday as both single-engine aircraft were mid-air and attempting to land on runways parallel to one another, according to federal authorities.

The coroner’s office said Goldberg was piloting the Piper and Scanlon was his only passenger.

The Cessna’s two occupants, who were not identified, also were killed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they were probing the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
COMMENTARY: Latino right turn will realign American politics
COMMENTARY: Latino right turn will realign American politics
2
NLV officer killed in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
NLV officer killed in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
3
Man who caused Sunset Road closure in custody
Man who caused Sunset Road closure in custody
4
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
5
Planes in North Las Vegas crash were approaching parallel runways, authorities say
Planes in North Las Vegas crash were approaching parallel runways, authorities say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST