109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
North Las Vegas

Days may be numbered for North Las Vegas drainage canal homeless camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2020 - 6:42 pm
 

The homeless people living in and around a series of drainage tunnels along Interstate-15 in North Las Vegas first spotted a “NO TRESPASSING” flyer bearing the city’s logo on Friday, clipped to a fence near Owens Avenue and B Street.

It went on to say that the stretch of dusty drainage tunnels where about 100 homeless people have been living on public land for months was scheduled to be cleared and the damaged fencing repaired or replaced on Monday.

It would be the third recent attempt to clear the homeless encampment, which has grown from a handful of tents and tarps to a sort of squatters’ village in the channels with the construction of 10 insulated 40-square-foot huts.

Protesters, most of them members of the Food Not Bombs activist group, lined up in front of the camp at 5:30 a.m., ahead of what they thought would be another attempt to dismantle it. Three legal observers in red shirts stood at the ready by James Gay Park and some of the activists said they had brought money for bail in case they were arrested.

The showdown never happened.

Aside from a couple North Las Vegas public works trucks that arrived to begin cleaning debris in the wash, it was just another blazing hot day in the Las Vegas Valley.

Despite the lack of action, activists still fear the encampment’s days are numbered.

“We’d absolutely work with the city; and we’re trying to plot a model for other cities to look at,” one member, Joey Lankowski, said of the shelter-building effort.

Lankowski, his friend, Robert Majors, and other activists call it the Sidewalk Project, and say they have created a nonprofit with the aim of building more wooden huts at the already sprawling encampment.

“We’re trying to build a sustainable community with free power, free housing, compostable toilets. It could be something so beautiful, if they would just help us out,” Majors said of the city.

Lankowski said the huts cost about $600 apiece and that donations are on hand to build six more. The group hopes to add solar panels to the huts soon.

City of North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker declined to discuss the camp, but noted that Monday’s activity could hardly be called a raid.

“We did not displace anyone,” he said. “Nobody was living down in the channel where our crews were cleaning. I know there are people living in the encampments that line the channel, but we did not touch those.”

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the department had previously suspended most of its major homeless encampment clean-up activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, in compliance with federal guidelines. He said the current push to dismantle the encampment is driven by the dangers of living in the flood-prone channels and the public health threat it poses.

“It’s extremely dangerous occupying drainage facilities due to possible heat stroke as well as flash flooding, especially during monsoon season,” Illia said in a statement. “Additionally, there is a significant biohazardous risk since human waste and trash can rapidly accumulate inside drainage facilities, with the runoff eventually making its way into the Las Vegas Wash and public water supply.”

On Monday morning at the wash, as the temperature climbed into the triple digits. Clothes hung from lines strung along a tunnel filled with discarded clothes and pizza boxes. Some people had garbage cans outside of their tent; others didn’t.

Alteri Burks, who has lived on the streets for 22 years, said his hut with a white door, with a lock for security and adorned with an American flag on its inside, is the first shelter he’s had since becoming homeless at 14. He is now 36.

“It’s not big, but it’s a blessing,” he said. “This could work. But there’s just so many people out here that come and don’t know how to treat this place. And then we have problems.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice
4
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
11 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
5
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Death Valley hits 130 degrees on Sunday - Video
Death Valley National Park recorded a high of 130 degrees Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice Age fossils discovered in Carson City - Video
Steve Rowland, paleontologist and professor of geology at UNLV, discusses the Ice Age fossils recently extracted from private property in Carson City, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Husband and father dies unexpectedly from COVID-19 - Video
Artor Nazzar was a healthy 42-year-old man before he contracted coronavirus. The father of three didn’t smoke or drink and exercised daily, said his wife Carissa Hernandez. The avid flamenco dancer died in July. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST