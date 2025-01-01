Dog dies in North Las Vegas house fire

A dog perished in a house fire Tuesday evening in North las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Woman dies after being ejected from car in North Las Vegas crash

A dog perished in a house fire Tuesday evening in North Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Chief Ken Kreutzer said a house fire near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard erupted around 7:30 p.m., which filled the house with smoke and left three people displaced.

The fire began in a garage that was converted into a bedroom, and was contained to that room, Kreutzer said. No injuries were reported.

One dog was rescued from the fire, but the other dog died inside the house, he said.

A fire investigation is ongoing.