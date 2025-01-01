41°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Dog dies in North Las Vegas house fire

(Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
(Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
More Stories
The father of North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Scott Black has died, the city announced in a r ...
Father of North Las Vegas mayor pro tempore dies at 87
This screenshot from a GoFundMe page shows an undated photo of James Waldie, who was found dead ...
‘A life well-lived’: Family remembers North Las Vegas stabbing victim
Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas apartment
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman dies after being ejected from car in North Las Vegas crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 10:03 pm
 

A dog perished in a house fire Tuesday evening in North Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Chief Ken Kreutzer said a house fire near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard erupted around 7:30 p.m., which filled the house with smoke and left three people displaced.

The fire began in a garage that was converted into a bedroom, and was contained to that room, Kreutzer said. No injuries were reported.

One dog was rescued from the fire, but the other dog died inside the house, he said.

A fire investigation is ongoing.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES