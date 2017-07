North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street, police said.

The intersection was partially closed while police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.