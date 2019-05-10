High school student struck by car in North Las Vegas
A 16-year-old Cheyenne High School student was struck by a car Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas.
A 16-year-old Cheyenne High School student was struck by a car Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas.
The wreck happened near Simmons Street and Gilmore Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The teen was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The crash happened less than half a mile from Cheyenne High School, which dismisses students at 1:25 p.m., Clark County School District spokeswoman Melinda Malone said.
The boy was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Leavitt said.
Police advised people to avoid the area if possible.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.