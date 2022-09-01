91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

High-speed crash knocks out walls in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 7:57 am
 
A tow truck is set to remove a vehicle involved in a rollover crash Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at ...
A tow truck is set to remove a vehicle involved in a rollover crash Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Revere Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A high-speed rollover crash in North Las Vegas took out an extended section of brick walls early Thursday but police said despite the severity of the crash, the driver was not seriously injured.

The crash occurred after 6 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street, according to PulsePoint records.

North Las Vegas police said the driver was transported to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
2
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
4
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
5
LETTER: Biden got elected under false pretenses
LETTER: Biden got elected under false pretenses
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST