High-speed crash knocks out walls in North Las Vegas

A tow truck is set to remove a vehicle involved in a rollover crash Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Revere Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A high-speed rollover crash in North Las Vegas took out an extended section of brick walls early Thursday but police said despite the severity of the crash, the driver was not seriously injured.

The crash occurred after 6 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Revere Street, according to PulsePoint records.

North Las Vegas police said the driver was transported to University Medical Center as a precaution.

