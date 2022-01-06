52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
North Las Vegas

Homicide suspect who killed himself in traffic stop identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 5:48 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the North Las Vegas man suspected in a September homicide who killed himself during a traffic stop.

Ryan Wilson, 33, died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police suspected Wilson had been involved in a shooting on Sept. 3 near Englestad Street and Bursting Sun Avenue. Phillip Williams, 32, was found dead inside a vehicle.

North Las Vegas police stopped Wilson’s vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street later that day. Wilson barricaded himself in the vehicle and killed himself.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
2
911 calls detail wreck that killed Las Vegas woman, injured NFL player
911 calls detail wreck that killed Las Vegas woman, injured NFL player
3
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
4
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
5
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Dave & Buster’s plans new Las Vegas Valley location
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST