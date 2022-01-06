Homicide suspect who killed himself in traffic stop identified

The coroner’s office identifed a North Las Vegas man as the homicide suspect who killed himself in September.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the North Las Vegas man suspected in a September homicide who killed himself during a traffic stop.

Ryan Wilson, 33, died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police suspected Wilson had been involved in a shooting on Sept. 3 near Englestad Street and Bursting Sun Avenue. Phillip Williams, 32, was found dead inside a vehicle.

North Las Vegas police stopped Wilson’s vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street later that day. Wilson barricaded himself in the vehicle and killed himself.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

