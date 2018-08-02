Kiel Ranch adobe, one of Nevada’s oldest structures, gets upgrade

Renovations were recently completed on a small adobe structure that’s considered to be one of Nevada’s oldest buildings.
Without discussion, the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday received a notice of completion from the contractor, Accelerated Construction, which upgraded the Kiel Ranch adobe over the past year for $114,480.
The adobe, housed within Kiel Ranch Historic Park, was fitted with new doors, windows, trim, wall plaster, electrical fixtures, a porch and a chimney. The project was funded by a grant from the state Commission for Cultural Centers.
