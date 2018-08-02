Kiel Ranch adobe, one of Nevada’s oldest structures, gets upgrade

Renovations were recently completed on a small adobe structure that’s considered to be one of Nevada’s oldest buildings.

The adobe building, dating to the late 1800s and known as one of the oldest standing building structures in North Las Vegas, is seen at Kiel Ranch Historic Park, Feb. 27, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Adobe building dated to the late 1800s and known as one of the oldest standing building structures in North Las Vegas is seen at Kiel Ranch Historic Park, which is under construction, is seen during a tour on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The adobe building, dating to the late 1800s and known as one of the oldest standing building structures in North Las Vegas, is seen at Kiel Ranch Historic Park, Feb. 27, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Without discussion, the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday received a notice of completion from the contractor, Accelerated Construction, which upgraded the Kiel Ranch adobe over the past year for $114,480.

The adobe, housed within Kiel Ranch Historic Park, was fitted with new doors, windows, trim, wall plaster, electrical fixtures, a porch and a chimney. The project was funded by a grant from the state Commission for Cultural Centers.

