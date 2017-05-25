ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

Man arrested after overnight standoff in North Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 8:05 am
 
Updated May 25, 2017 - 9:51 am

North Las Vegas police arrested a man after an overnight barricade Thursday morning.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers began investigating reports of a stolen all-terrain vehicle and heavy machinery. They arrived at a home on the 3700 block of Butterball Court, said North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

She said officers saw what they believed to be the stolen property and obtained a search warrant. When they returned to serve the warrant. the man barricaded himself inside.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested out incident about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Cavaricci said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
