Man arrested after overnight standoff in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police cordon off a section of Valley Rd. while investigating a barricade situation at a residence on the 3700 block of Butterball Court in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas police arrested a man after an overnight barricade Thursday morning.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers began investigating reports of a stolen all-terrain vehicle and heavy machinery. They arrived at a home on the 3700 block of Butterball Court, said North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

She said officers saw what they believed to be the stolen property and obtained a search warrant. When they returned to serve the warrant. the man barricaded himself inside.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested out incident about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Cavaricci said.

