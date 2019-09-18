Man critically hurt in North Las Vegas crash

A man is in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a light pole near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Evans Avenue in North Las Vegas, police said.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 1 p.m. a man driving a white Honda crashed into a light pole at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Evans Avenue, north of Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Officers and witnesses on scene attempted to pry the car’s door open to get the driver out of the vehicle; the door eventually was opened by the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Leavitt said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard North will be closed between Evans and Bassler Street for about three hours, Leavitt said about 2:30 p.m.

