(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man found dead last week near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

A Nevada Department of Transportation worker found 48-year-old Charles David Bowman dead March 27 on an embankment off the I-15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Bowman didn’t appear to have been hit by a car. North Las Vegas police are investigating his death.

