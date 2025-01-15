Man found in September near VA Medical Center identified
Roger Rothhaar was found Sept. 11 by a pedestrian in a desert area across from the VA Center near East Deer Springs Way and North Palmer Street, according to the county.
North Las Vegas resident Roger Rothhaar, 77, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after it made a late October request for the public’s help to assist with identifying the person.
The identity was released Wednesday in a news release.
Rothhaar was found Sept. 11 by a pedestrian in a desert area across from the medical center, which is near East Deer Springs Way and North Palmer Street, according to the county.
His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and environmental heat stress as contributing factors.
