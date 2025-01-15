Man found in September near VA Medical Center identified

Roger Rothhaar was found Sept. 11 by a pedestrian in a desert area across from the VA Center near East Deer Springs Way and North Palmer Street, according to the county.

A hat that was found near the body of North Las Vegas resident Roger Rothhaar, 77, who was found deceased near the North Las Vegas Veteran’s Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11. 2024. His identity was made public Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Clark County coroner's office)

A man found dead near the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center in September has been identified.

North Las Vegas resident Roger Rothhaar, 77, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after it made a late October request for the public’s help to assist with identifying the person.

The identity was released Wednesday in a news release.

His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and environmental heat stress as contributing factors.

His cause of death was determined to be hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and environmental heat stress as contributing factors.

